Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.18.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 224,669 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

