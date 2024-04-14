Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $660,860. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

