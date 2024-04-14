First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$37.18 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.29.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.8981289 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.31%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

