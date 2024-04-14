MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.