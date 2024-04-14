Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $24.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Veritex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veritex

Veritex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBTX opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,046,000 after purchasing an additional 229,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 32.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.