TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $7.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $569.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after buying an additional 1,488,474 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,051.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 935,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 905,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 513,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,095,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

