Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $68.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.60.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.4 %

WAL stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,940,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

