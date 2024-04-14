Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.71.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $183.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

