Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.77.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $95.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

