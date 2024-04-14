Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.58.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,913,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 747.8% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

