Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 64 ($0.81) target price on the stock.

LON MERC opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 36 ($0.46). The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £154.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,550.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.51.

In related news, insider Raymond Kenneth Chamberlain sold 1,563,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £500,420.16 ($633,363.07). 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

