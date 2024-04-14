Keller Group (LON:KLR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) target price on the stock.
LON KLR opened at GBX 1,106 ($14.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £804.95 million, a P/E ratio of 921.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 955.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 859.45. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,108 ($14.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 31.30 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,750.00%.
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.
