HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 660

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($10.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.13) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 822.94 ($10.42).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.27) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 616.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 617.91. The company has a market capitalization of £123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 559.90 ($7.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.47), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($214,456.52). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

