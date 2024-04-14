Britvic’s (BVIC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.39) price objective on the stock.

Britvic Stock Performance

BVIC stock opened at GBX 826 ($10.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,720.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 846.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 845.92. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($9.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 950 ($12.02).

Get Britvic alerts:

Insider Activity at Britvic

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.21), for a total value of £362,568.92 ($458,889.91). In the last three months, insiders purchased 52 shares of company stock worth $44,256. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.