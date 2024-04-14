Foresight Group’s (FSG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.09) target price on the stock.

Foresight Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Foresight Group stock opened at GBX 479 ($6.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £555.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,280.95 and a beta of 0.40. Foresight Group has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.44.

Get Foresight Group alerts:

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,476.19%.

Foresight Group Company Profile

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Articles

