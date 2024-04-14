Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Wabash National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.65%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,491,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 407,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.