Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $160.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

YUM stock opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.