Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Victrex Stock Performance

VTXPF opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Victrex has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

