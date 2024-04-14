Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Victrex Stock Performance
VTXPF opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. Victrex has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.03.
About Victrex
