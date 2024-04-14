Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

M&C Saatchi Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,116.67 and a beta of 1.30. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.50 ($2.42). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38.

M&C Saatchi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.91%. M&C Saatchi’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

