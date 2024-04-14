SEGRO’s (SGRO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.90) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised SEGRO to a buy rating and set a GBX 964 ($12.20) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 952 ($12.05).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 857.80 ($10.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,084.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 866.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 826.90. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 913 ($11.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,333.33%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Carol Fairweather purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £70,240 ($88,900.14). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

