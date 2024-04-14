Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on the stock.

Tharisa Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £198.01 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.09. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.50 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,818.18%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

