Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.43) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 282.90 ($3.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.10 ($3.87). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,500.00%.

In other Tesco news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,894.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,541,403. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

