Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.43) price objective on the retailer’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO
Tesco Trading Up 0.3 %
Tesco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesco
In other Tesco news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,894.57). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,541,403. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.