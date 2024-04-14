United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.57) price objective on the stock.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.84) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,044.39. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

