United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.57) price objective on the stock.
United Utilities Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.84) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,044.39. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20,290.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.40.
About United Utilities Group
