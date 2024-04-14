Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 900.00%.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
Read More
