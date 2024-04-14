Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.