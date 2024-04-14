Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lazard, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 466,301 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Lazard by 55.1% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Lazard by 22.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 245,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after buying an additional 436,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lazard by 188.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is -206.18%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

