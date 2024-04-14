Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Lifted by Capital One Financial

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $135.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.