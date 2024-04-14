Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Cut by Analyst

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$624.61 million.

Stelco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.