Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $114.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Lindsay by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lindsay by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

