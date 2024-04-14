Joe Hurd Acquires 131 Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd bought 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £125.76 ($159.17).

Hays Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. Hays plc has a 12 month low of GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.90 ($1.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,930.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Hays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Hays’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

