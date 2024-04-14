Insider Buying: Aberforth Split Level Income (LON:ASIT) Insider Buys £3,871 in Stock

Aberforth Split Level Income (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Bissett purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £3,871 ($4,899.38).

Aberforth Split Level Income Trading Up 1.9 %

ASIT opened at GBX 79 ($1.00) on Friday. Aberforth Split Level Income has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The company has a market cap of £150.30 million and a P/E ratio of 877.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.31.

Aberforth Split Level Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Aberforth Split Level Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

About Aberforth Split Level Income

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

