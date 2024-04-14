Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases 117 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($189.55).
Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Russell O’Brien purchased 112 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($189.95).
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 133.30 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 193.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 109.35 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20).
Centrica Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.98).
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What does consumer price index measure?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.