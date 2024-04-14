Bankers (LON:BNKR) Insider Acquires £11,200 in Stock

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,175.42).

Shares of Bankers stock opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,236.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.72. Bankers has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

