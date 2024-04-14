Piedmont Lithium Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 201,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 251.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,453 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,877 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

