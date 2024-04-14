The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

