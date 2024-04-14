William Blair Weighs in on Vital Farms, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Vital Farms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VITL

Vital Farms Trading Down 2.3 %

VITL opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,699,418 shares of company stock worth $193,358,927. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vital Farms by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vital Farms by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vital Farms by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.