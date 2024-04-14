Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Grows By 55.7%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,051,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.08.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

