Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Grows By 55.7%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,051,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alstom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.08.
Alstom Company Profile
