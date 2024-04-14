ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 17th (NASDAQ:ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 17th. ABIVAX Société Anonyme had issued 18,699,460 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $216,913,736 based on an initial share price of $11.60. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABVX stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

