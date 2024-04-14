Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,154,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

