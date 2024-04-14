Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $24.66 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

