Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells £395,069.58 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.35), for a total value of £395,069.58 ($500,024.78).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 184.30 ($2.33) on Friday. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.10 ($2.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,666.67%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

