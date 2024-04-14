Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN opened at C$61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$47.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.