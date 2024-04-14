Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.45 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.96.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $198.18 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $197.78 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

