Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 105,609 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

