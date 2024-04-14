CaliberCos (CWD) to Release Earnings on Monday

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect CaliberCos to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CaliberCos Stock Performance

Shares of CaliberCos stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. CaliberCos has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CaliberCos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Featured Stories

