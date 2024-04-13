MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.