Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $38.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,344.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,303.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

