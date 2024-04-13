Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 589,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,642,000. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intel by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $35.69. 80,254,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,829,772. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

