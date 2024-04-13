Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,034,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The firm has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

