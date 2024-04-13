Lauer Wealth LLC Has $259,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lauer Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 9,933,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

